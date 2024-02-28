Authorities ID teenager found shot to death at Denver cemetery

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released the identity Wednesday of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death in a cemetery over the weekend.

Denver police found the victim — identified as Elias Garcia Tinajero — inside Fairmount Cemetery, 430 S. Quebec St., Saturday afternoon.

Tinajero died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s report. Police said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been reported and suspect information was not available.

Tinajero’s family said on a GoFundMe campaign that they “are still in search of answers and are asking the community to call Crime Stoppers if they have information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.