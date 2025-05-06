Police arrest man accused of setting fire to Windsor playground

WINDSOR, Colo. — A man was arrested for allegedly setting fire to a playground in a Windsor park early on Friday, the police department said.

Early Friday morning, officers with the Windsor Police Department responded to a fire at the playground at Covenant Park, which is located at the intersection of Fernwood Drive and Southwood Lane. The playground was deemed unsafe and has remained closed since.



While canvassing the area, detectives found a suspect and took him into custody. He has been identified as Joshua Davis, 25. He was booked into jail on a charge of second-degree arson, which is a Class 3 felony, police said.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Schmidt-Johnson Lsjohnson@windsorgov.com.

In a separate incident in early March, Windsor police responded to a fire at Main Park, which damaged restrooms. Main Park is about two miles from Covenant Park. Three juveniles were charged with arson in the Main Park case.