3 juveniles charged with arson after fire at Windsor's Main Park in early March

WINDSOR, Colo. — Three juveniles have been charged with arson following an investigation into a fire that broke out at Main Park in Windsor in early March.

This case began on March 5 around 7:45 p.m., when the Windsor Severance Fire Department responded to the park, located at 301 Locust St., to extinguish the flames. The fire significantly damaged the restrooms, police said. Firefighters prevented it from spreading to other structures or vegetation. As part of the investigation, authorities analyzed the crime scene and spoke with neighbors in the area.

Personal surveillance footage "played a key role" in identifying the suspects, police said. The footage was provided through the Secure Streets program, which allows property owners with private cameras that record public areas to register the cameras with the police department.

In an update on March 17, police said they had successfully identified several individuals — all minors — who were allegedly responsible for the crimes.

Those juveniles were recently charged with arson, which is a Class 3 felony. Two of them have also been charged with theft under $300, which is a petty offense.

Because they are minors, their identities will not be released and their court proceedings are confidential.

No other details were available.