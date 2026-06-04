Plans withdrawn to redevelop Denver's Asia Center on Federal Boulevard

DENVER — Plans to redevelop a longtime cultural hub in Denver have been withdrawn.

A proposal was submitted in April to turn the Asia Center on Federal Boulevard into a four-story retail and housing complex. The center has housed Asian-owned businesses for decades. The plan was met with a community petition that garnered more than 18,000 signatures.

Many business owners and community members in the area said they are not opposed to change, but they do want to be part of the conversation about what that change looks like.

Joie Ha's family has owned a hair salon at the Asia Center for decades. She is also part of Colorado Asian Pacific United, which put together a preservation study that includes interviews with business and property owners.

"We completed a preservation study called Anchoring Denver's Little Saigon that had taken a few years to finalize, and includes several interviews with business and property owners, and really seriously considering the future of Little Saigon, as it undergoes different displacement pressures," Ha said.

Ha said those pressures are not new — whether it's redevelopment plans, rising costs or crumbling infrastructure. Going forward, she wants any plans for the area to be rooted in community.

"We understand that the developers themselves are also from Little Saigon, and we hope that this means and signals that we'll be able to come to the table and actually discuss what redevelopment can look like that really ensures that all the business owners and all of the people that love all of the things that Little Saigon offers are able to be a part of that conversation," Ha said.

Denver7 reached out to Councilwoman Flor Alvidrez about the withdrawn plans, but have yet to hear back. However, according to our partners at The Denver Post, Alvidrez said no demolition permits or redevelopment approvals have been given. She also said they hope to continue the conversation about plans for the area with the community leading the way.

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