Small plane crash at Meridian Golf Club in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Two people 'walked away' with minor injuries Wednesday morning after a small plane crashed onto the Meridian Golf Club south of C-470 in unincorporated Douglas County.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said crews responded to the scene where the aircraft — a single-engine Cessna 172 — flipped upside down on the golf course.

The two people on the plane were being evaluated by medics on the scene, said SMFR.

Meridian Golf Club is south of Centennial Airport.

According to the photos shared by SMFR, the plane appeared to be part of the ATP Flight Academy, a nationwide flight school which has campuses across the country.

This is a developing story and will be updated.