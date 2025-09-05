Two people die in small plane crash Friday morning about a mile south of Centennial Airport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two people died in a small plane crash about one mile south of Centennial Airport on Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed in a news conference.

The wreck happened around 6:20 a.m. at 8636 S. Peoria Street, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. The crash was near a business park, including the Flexential - Denver - Englewood Data Center.

South Metro Fire Rescue said its crews contained flames that were threatening a structure and a large generator.

Plane crash Friday morning about a mile south of Centennial Airport

Denver7's Lauren Lennon arrived on scene shortly after the crash to learn more. She said she could see smoke in the area upon arrival. Desmond Brown has worked at a building near where the plane crashed for four years. He spoke with Lennon about what he saw and heard.

"I was inside to my place of business, and I was working, and we just heard a loud boom," Brown said. "So when we heard a loud boom, me and my coworkers came outside, we noticed a big ball of flames across them. Over here, we was wondering what it was. We thought it was a generator at first, and then next thing we heard when another coworker came up to and said it was a plane that went down."

Jaimie Williams- Dawson | Denver7

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration will release all further information, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.