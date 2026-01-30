‘Plan for heavy traffic’ this weekend, CDOT advises

COLORADO — Skiers, riders and those hoping to enjoy the recent mountain snow this weekend may not have the easiest road ahead.

Travelers should plan for “heavy traffic” this weekend, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The same weekend of 2025 was one of the busiest of the season, according to CDOT. Less snow in the mountains this year should keep traffic down compared to last year, but won’t eliminate it completely, the agency said.

“The weekend between the playoffs and the Super Bowl is historically busy, regardless of conditions,” a Friday CDOT post stated. Plus, events in the mountains like the Breckenridge snow sculptures are still likely to draw visitors despite lower-than-usual snow totals.

Travelers should expect a busy weekend overall, with slowdowns Friday and early Saturday — especially around Floyd Hill — and return traffic ramping up around 11 a.m. and continuing into the evening.

“This may not be a record-setter, but drivers should plan for heavy traffic delays, especially on Sunday,” the post said.

This winter season has seen less traffic overall, according to CDOT data, with December 2025 seeing the lowest traffic through Eisenhower Tunnel for the month since the pandemic.

Here's what traffic looked like for this weekend in 2025: