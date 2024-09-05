Pilot killed in small plane crash in Morgan County Thursday morning

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. – The pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash in northeast Colorado Thursday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on social media investigators were on the scene of the crash involving an Air Tractor AT-602 airplane.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, first responders discovered the pilot dead at around 10:15 a.m. near the area of Snyder and Hillrose.

The pilot was the only person in the aircraft. The aircraft, a fixed wing, single-engine plane, is used for agricultural flying, according to airtractor.com.

No other information was available and the pilot’s name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.