Pilot files lawsuit after foot 'swallowed' by moving walkway at Denver International Airport

DENVER — A Delta Airlines pilot filed a lawsuit after his foot got stuck in a moving walkway at Denver International Airport (DIA).

According to a complaint filed in December 2023 against TK Elevator Corporation (TKE), the company responsible for the maintenance and repair of the walkway, the incident happened on November 4, 2022, when pilot Ken Gow, who lives in Utah, was making his way through the airport.

The suit said he was approaching the end of a moving walkway in Concourse A when he "suddenly felt a surge of pain in his foot and collapsed. Ken looked over and saw that his foot and shoe had been swallowed by the walkway as it was missing a plate..."

Brian Aleinikoff, Leventhal Puga Braley P.C.



In surveillance video provided by Gow's attorney, Brian Aleinikoff of Leventhal Puga Braley P.C., other passengers hurried to the pilot's aid, leaning over to look at the gap that chewed up his sock and shoe.

Aleinikoff said Gow suffered severe injuries and missed roughly two weeks of work because the moving walkway was not in proper repair.

"Mr. Gow wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else and just wants this elevator company to take some responsibility and accountability for what happened," said Aleinikoff.

The complaint alleged Gow suffered bone contusions and a shoulder injury. He had to go to physical therapy and spend time in a boot, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claimed the pilot suffered emotional distress and mental anguish because of the incident.

When asked if DIA is responsible for Gow's injuries, Aleinikoff said it "depends."

"I think it just depends on what DIA knew and when they knew it. But I think without question, the bulk of the responsibility falls on the TK Elevator Company," said Aleinikoff.

In a statement, a DIA spokesperson said, "The safety of our passengers and employees is always a top priority and we work diligently every day in partnership with our contractors to address issues."

TK Elevator Corporation hasn't responded to our request for comment as of the publication of this article.

Aleinikoff claimed TKE was doing maintenance on the walkway the morning of the incident and hopes the civil lawsuit raises awareness for other passengers.

"I'm sure next time you're riding an escalator — I know I will — I'll think twice about when it's coming to the end of the walkway, something that I've never done before... and most travelers haven't and probably shouldn't have to," said Aleinikoff.

