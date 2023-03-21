Watch Now
Pickleball pause: Centennial set to vote on temporary ban on new courts

The city of Centennial is set to vote on a potential moratorium on new pickleball developments 500 feet from a neighborhood to study noise impacts. What it would mean.
Pickleball
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 07:45:34-04

CENTENNIAL, Colo -- — The booming popularity of pickleball has one Colorado community set to vote on a potential temporary pause on new courts to study sound impacts.

The City of Centennial city council is set Tuesday to vote on a potential moratorium on new pickleball developments 500 feet from a neighborhood to study noise impacts.

"The reason being is, the city realized we don't have any pickleball regulations in place," said Allison Wittern, Director of Communications for the City of Centennial told Denver7 in a previous story.

"Really, this moratorium would provide time for us to learn a bit more about the impacts. We just really want to look into a bit more of the impacts and to put some regulations in place if we need to, and really just take care of our neighborhoods."

Recently, Denver7 spoke with neighbors who live next to a pickleball court in Arvada.

"For the most part, everybody's upbeat, and it's kind of exciting," said Bill Kemper, who has lived right by the courts for years. "It's kind of like background noise, we've come to get used to it."

He said his family was already aware of the courts when they moved in, so he understands how new developments could be a concern to some.

If the pickleball moratorium passes in Centennial, it would go into effect for 6 months.

