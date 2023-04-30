Watch Now
Photos: These lucky dogs are happy to be in Colorado!

Foothills Animal Shelter
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 18:36:50-04

DENVER — Foothills Animal Shelter welcomed a dozen dogs from Oklahoma.

The animals were rescued from a damaged shelter and taken to Colorado after several deadly tornadoes plowed through the state.

On Sunday, the shelter shared several photos of the doggos and said they are doing well.

The arriving dogs will receive veterinary care and behavior support. Once they have been assessed and treated, the dogs will be put up for adoption, which Foothills anticipates will happen in the next several days.

The community can drop off donations at Foothills Animal Shelter any day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also donate to SPAR or Foothills Animal Shelter through this link.

Enjoy these adorable photos below (Warning: These puppies may be too cute to handle):

The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

