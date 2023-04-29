Foothills Animal Shelter taking in 12 dogs after tornado damages Oklahoma rescue

GOLDEN, Colo. — Foothills Animal Shelter is taking in 12 dogs after an Oklahoma rescue was damaged by one of several deadly tornadoes that plowed through the state.

Three people were killed, and dozens of homes were either damaged or destroyed in the spring storm. The Oklahoma governor declared a state of emergency in five counties, including Pottawattamie County, where the dogs are coming from.

Saving Pets at Risk (SPAR) is a foster-based rescue organization and longtime transfer partner of Foothills, the shelter said in a press release. The rescue's holding kennels were damaged in the storm, according to Foothills, and their foster families are experiencing hardship as they work to rebuild.

Foothills said it is accepting 12 dogs so SPAR can focus on lost pet reunification in the heavily-impacted areas of Shawnee and Cole, Oklahoma.

The arriving dogs will receive veterinary care and behavior support. Once they have been assessed and treated, the dogs will be put up for adoption.

Foothills is also sending pet care supplies to Oklahoma, and is asking the community for donations. Much-needed items include blankets, towels, cleaning supplies and water.

“The heartbreaking tornado in Oklahoma further emphasizes the importance of partnerships, and we count on our generous community to continue providing critical resources to animals whenever the need arises,” Lisa Feldman, director of philanthropy at Foothills Animal Shelter, said in a release. “Your gift to SPAR or to Foothills truly is lifesaving and life-changing for animals who rely on our facility and transfer partnerships. Our work would not be possible without your generosity.”

The community can drop off donations at Foothills Animal Shelter any day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can also donate to SPAR or Foothills Animal Shelter through this link.

Foothills said more dogs could arrive as response efforts continue. If you are interested in adoption, the dogs will be posted to the shelter's website as they become available.