Photos show magnitude of Alexander Mountain Fire burning west of Loveland

A wildfire burning on Alexander Mountain, west of Loveland, had exploded to more than 850 acres as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were in effect Tuesday. The latest information on the fire, including evacuation orders, can be found here.

The intrepid photographers in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group captured some stunning images that show the fire’s magnitude. See some of them below.

Ed Schreiner

Jessica Payne Sun Photography Taken from Boedecker Reservoir in Loveland.

WATCH: Timelapse video shows early growth of the Alexander Mountain Fire

Crystal Bragg

Shelly Weimer Cooper Larimer County Fair

Joshua Brommer

Joshua Brommer

Ed Schreiner

Joshua Brommer

David Baxter III

David Baxter III