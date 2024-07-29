Watch Now
Photos show magnitude of Alexander Mountain Fire burning west of Loveland

This timelapse video by David Murray, which he says was recorded from 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, shows the early growth of a wildfire burning west of Loveland.
A wildfire burning on Alexander Mountain, west of Loveland, had exploded to more than 850 acres as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were in effect Tuesday. The latest information on the fire, including evacuation orders, can be found here.

The intrepid photographers in the Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos Facebook group captured some stunning images that show the fire’s magnitude. See some of them below.

Taken from Boedecker Reservoir in Loveland.

Larimer County Fair

