PHOTOS: Severe weather moves into Colorado

DENVER — Severe weather moved into Colorado Wednesday, pelting some areas with golf ball-sized hail. Tornado watches and warnings were also in effect in some parts along the Front Range and NE plains.
Several people shared photos of the weather in their area and Denver7 has compiled some of the best photos in the gallery below:
