Photos: Fourth of July fireworks shows across Colorado | July 3-8, 2024

Posted at 11:53 AM, Jul 04, 2024

While setting off fireworks has become a part of some celebrations year-round, the colorful Fourth of July tradition dates back to the 1700s, our ABC News affiliate in New York City reported.

Some communities have transitioned to drone shows to mitigate wildfire risks, especially in Colorado. Drone shows have come a long way since they were first invented, as Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo said, and they have a flare all their own.

Denver7 compiled some of our favorite photos of Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows, alike, from our Facebook group Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.

"Erie Firework Show! Photos were taken at the Erie single track."

"Drone show and Colorado symphony at Denver's civic center park"

"Even the fireworks look like wildflowers in Crested Butte!"

"A few images from the Town of Erie's firework display on the night of the 3rd."

"Fireworks, Adams County Fairgrounds. Happy Fourth!"

"The city of Colorado Springs puts on a 4th of July fireworks show every year with multiple launch points across the city. Here are a few shots from last year's show, all are single frames."

