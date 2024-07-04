Photos: Fourth of July fireworks shows across Colorado | July 3-8, 2024

While setting off fireworks has become a part of some celebrations year-round, the colorful Fourth of July tradition dates back to the 1700s, our ABC News affiliate in New York City reported.

Some communities have transitioned to drone shows to mitigate wildfire risks, especially in Colorado. Drone shows have come a long way since they were first invented, as Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo said, and they have a flare all their own.

Denver7 compiled some of our favorite photos of Fourth of July fireworks and drone shows, alike, from our Facebook group Discover Colorado | Through Your Photos.

"Erie Firework Show! Photos were taken at the Erie single track."

Corey Winowitch | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Corey Winowitch | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Corey Winowitch | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

"Drone show and Colorado symphony at Denver's civic center park"

Kerry Merrell | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos grou

Kerry Merrell | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Kerry Merrell | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Kerry Merrell | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

"Even the fireworks look like wildflowers in Crested Butte!"

Dave Masters | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Dave Masters | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Dave Masters | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Dave Masters | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

"A few images from the Town of Erie's firework display on the night of the 3rd."

George Hudetz | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

George Hudetz | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

George Hudetz | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

"Fireworks, Adams County Fairgrounds. Happy Fourth!"

John Toole | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

John Toole | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

John Toole | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

"The city of Colorado Springs puts on a 4th of July fireworks show every year with multiple launch points across the city. Here are a few shots from last year's show, all are single frames."

Daniel Forster Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Daniel Forster Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Daniel Forster Photography | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group