PetSmart opens walk-in pet care clinics at two Colorado locations amid veterinarian shortage

DENVER — PetSmart opened walk-in clinics at two Colorado locations to address common pet health problems.

The MySimplePetExpress clinics are staffed by both veterinarians and veterinary technicians and offer a variety of services, including vaccines, wellness consultations and nutritional advice.

The openings come as the nation is experiencing a veterinarian shortage. Roughly 3,800 veterinarians are responsible for caring for Colorado's 2.5 million dogs and cats. A survey by Colorado State University's Animal-Human Policy Center found that 70% of veterinarians are turning away pet owners due to heavy workloads.

"What we're really trying to address is those common concerns that need to get dealt with right away," said Dr. Dennis Chmiel, a veterinarian at MySimplePetExpress.

Chmiel said while the clinics staff veterinarians, they will be manned by vet techs on most days.

"We don't need to have a veterinarian here all the time," said Chmiel.

MySimplePetExpress aims to provide an option for pet owners who may not be able to get an appointment with their veterinarian.

"If you can't get into your primary care veterinarian for two or three days, or sometimes two or three weeks, that's not good," said Chmiel.

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase the scope of care vet techs can provide. The clinics put that concept into use.

"Vet techs have been under-utilized and under-represented in the veterinary care team for years," said Tianna Crane, a vet tech at MySimplePetExpress.

Crane will work at the clinic full-time, providing much-needed assistance to pet owners who are looking for expert medical advice.

"We're finally being empowered to practice at the top of our skill set," said Crane.

The MySimpletPetExpress clinics are located at the following PetSmart locations:



PetSmart – Highlands Ranch

9291 South Broadway

Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

PetSmart – Sheridan

3720 River Point Parkway

Sheridan, CO 80110