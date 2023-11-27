Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Person shot during encounter with Denver police

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of S. Onieda St. DPD said on social media the shooting involving officers happened when police were attempting to make contact with the person.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
s oneida street shooting denver police.png
Posted at 2:35 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 17:29:24-05

DENVER — A person was shot as Denver police attempted to make contact with the individual early Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of S. Onieda St.

Little information was immediately available, but DPD first said on social media the shooting involving officers happened during the traffic stop and the suspect was transported to a hospital and their condition was unknown.

DPD later clarified the person was shot while police were conducting a "subject stop" and no officers were injured.

Video from AirTracker7 showed around a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounding an area of a nearby apartment complex. Crime scene investigators were also seen processing a truck in the parking lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives