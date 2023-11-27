Person shot during encounter with Denver police

DENVER — A person was shot as Denver police attempted to make contact with the individual early Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of S. Onieda St.

Little information was immediately available, but DPD first said on social media the shooting involving officers happened during the traffic stop and the suspect was transported to a hospital and their condition was unknown.

DPD later clarified the person was shot while police were conducting a "subject stop" and no officers were injured.

Video from AirTracker7 showed around a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounding an area of a nearby apartment complex. Crime scene investigators were also seen processing a truck in the parking lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 800 block of Onieda investigating a shooting involving officers after attempting a traffic stop. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, condition unknown. This is an active investigation, updates will be posted to this thread when available. pic.twitter.com/nBmNiKfe1p — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 27, 2023