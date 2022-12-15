Person of interest wanted in connection to Centennial murder arrested in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Flor. — A person of interested wanted in connection to a woman's murder in Centennial was arrested Monday in Gainesville, Florida, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) and U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) announced.

On Dec. 2, Arapahoe County deputies were dispatched to a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue for a medical call. Deputies found a deceased woman "who appeared to have been murdered and was last seen by the hotel staff on 11/29/2022," according to the sheriff's office.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Amanda Nicole Emberson, and her death was classified as a homicide.

On Dec. 7, the sheriff's office named Alexander James Morgan, 28, a person of interest, and an arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 10, according to the USMS.

Investigators learned Morgan had fled the state, passing through Atlanta. It was believed he was hiding with family in Gainesville, USMS said in its release.

ACSO reached out to the USMS in Colorado for help in apprehending Morgan. The Colorado team then reached out to USMS investigators in Florida on Sunday, who picked up the investigation, according to the Marshals Service.

Early Monday morning, investigators set up surveillance at Morgan's family member's address and learned Morgan was at an apartment near SW 75th Street and SW 8th Avenue, the USMS said. Morgan was apprehended at the apartment then taken to the Alachua County Jail.

Morgan is awaiting extradition back to Colorado, and Arapahoe County investigators are in Florida following up on leads, according to ACSO.