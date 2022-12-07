Arapahoe County authorities seek person of interest in woman's suspicious death

DENVER — Arapahoe County authorities are seeking a man they are calling a person of interest in connection with a suspicious death at an extended stay hotel in Centennial.

Alexander James Morgan, 28, has several unrelated warrants for his arrest and is wanted for questioning regarding the death of a woman whose body was found Friday.

Deputies were responding to the hotel, located in the 9600 block of E. Easter Ave., on a medical call when they discovered the woman’s body, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman “appeared to have been murdered and was last seen by the hotel staff on 11/29/2022,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The identity of the woman and her cause and manner of death has not been released.

Morgan has not been located and investigators are asking for the public’s help for information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office tip line at 720-874-8477.