Man dies after apparently jumping from upper floor at Denver courthouse, DPD says

DENVER — Denver police have launched an investigation after a man apparently jumped from an upper floor of the courthouse downtown Thursday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Lindsey-Flanigan Courthouse closed for an "ongoing incident," according to its website.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) posted on social media at 9:21 a.m. that they were conducting a death investigation along the 500 block of W. Colfax Avenue. The exact location was confirmed as the courthouse by the Denver7 Investigates team, which was at the scene.

"At this time, it appears the deceased jumped or fell from an upper floor," the DPD post reads. "Two other people were injured in this incident, transported to the hospital."

In a follow-up post, DPD said the preliminary information indicated that the person, only identified as a man, had jumped from the upper floor.

The two people transported to the hospital had minor injuries, DPD said.

Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins addressed a group of people standing outside the courthouse after the incident.

Watch his message for the crowd below.

Denver sheriff addresses crowd after person dies from apparently jumping from upper floor at courthouse

"I want to share with you all, because of the very tragic event that has happened today, the judges and I have decided that we are going to close court for today," he said.

This is a developing story and Denver7 is working to learn more.