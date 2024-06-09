People keep camping, recreating in an active burn zone in Colorado and the Forest Service isn't happy

DENVER — The U.S. Forest Service reminds the public that camping and recreating inside an active burn zone is unsafe.

The agency had to issue these basic safety reminders over the weekend after people were seen camping and recreating near a prescribed burn in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests.

The Forest Service ignited the Forsythe Prescribed Burn Project last month just west of Gross Reservoir.

According to the USFS, ignitions were completed after 70 acres were treated. Firefighters remain in the area to monitor the burn's perimeter.

But the smoldering debris and charred ground don’t appear to be bothering some campers.

The Forest Service reported on social media Saturday and Sunday that “considerable recreation activity” continues inside the burn zone.

The USFS is asking the public to stay out of the burn zone because there are still dangerous areas of heat.