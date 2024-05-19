Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Large plumes of smoke near Boulder a prescribed burn

prescribed burn.png
James Dougherty / Denver7
prescribed burn.png
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 19:21:43-04

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — If you are seeing large plumes of smoke near Rocky Flats, it’s not an out-of-control forest fire, it’s a prescribed burn just west of Gross Reservoir.

The Forsythe Prescribed Burn Project was ignited Sunday and is conducted by the US Forest Service.

Before they started anything on fire, crews completed a test and determined that conditions were good for a controlled burn.

Smoke may be notably visible in the Gross Reservoir area as well as along the Front Range.

The Forest Service said air quality is carefully monitored before and during a prescribed fire and all prescribed burns comply with state air quality regulations to minimize impacts to communities.

Email notifications will be sent out periodically during ignition periods. To receive updates, make sure to join this email list and select "Forest Health & Fire: North of Hwy 72 (Coal Creek Canyon) to Hwy 119 Boulder Canyon (Nederland and Magnolia areas)".

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News