Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle on S. Colorado Blvd

DENVER – A pedestrian was killed in a crash involving a vehicle Thursday evening.
Limited information was available, but according to Denver Police, the deadly crash happened in the 1100 block of S. Colorado Blvd.
It was not clear what time it happened, but DPD posted about the crash on social media at around 7:30 p.m.
Denver7 will update this story with more details once we learn more.
