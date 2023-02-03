Pedestrian killed after struck by hit-and-run driver near 11th and Speer Blvd

DENVER — A pedestrian died Friday after he was stuck by a hit-and-run driver Thursday evening.

Denver Police said the man was hit near 11th and Speer Blvd and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

The hit-and-run driver did return to the scene and was arrested for careless driving resulting in death, police tweeted.

The pedestrian and the driver were not identified.

Hit-and-run crashes have been a major concern with 54 reported in Denver in 2022 that resulted in serious injuries. There were 17 deadly hit-and-run crashes reported last year.

In Colorado, a hit-and-run crash that causes non-serious injuries is punishable by 10 days to a year in jail and/or a fine of $300 up to $1,000. If the person is seriously injured, the driver faces a Class 4 felony punishable by two to six years in prison and/or a fine up to $500,000. If the person is killed in the crash, the driver faces a Class 3 felony with four to 12 years in prison and/or a fine up to $750,000.

It is against the law to leave the scene of any crash, even if nobody is injured. If you witness a hit-and-run, either use your phone or try to memorize as much as you can about the suspect vehicle or the driver (and if you're driving, pull over to write it down). Then call 911. Authorities urge witnesses not to pursue a fleeing suspect and instead tend to anybody who was injured.

Denver7 digital journalist Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.

