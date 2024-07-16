Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicles on southbound I-25 near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by vehicles on southbound Interstate 25 near Fountain.

The crash happened around 12:38 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-25 near milepost 131. Troopers arrived at the scene and determined two vehicles had collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who was only identified as a 23-year-old man from Colorado Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release his identity at a later time.

The drivers remained at the scene, according to CSP. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation. CSP said no charges have been filed.