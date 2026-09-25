Patients and medical experts raise awareness about living organ donors

Every 7 minutes, another person is added to the transplant waiting list, according to the Federal Health Resources and Services Administration.

On an upcoming episode of Real Talk with Micah Smith on living organ donation, community members and medical experts discuss living donors, or a healthy person who chooses to donate an organ, part of an organ, or tissue to someone who needs a transplant while the donor is still alive.

“I donated what’s called non-directed altruistically to another, just to a stranger, and in that donation I wrote him a letter and I said, 'I know you are thankful but I want you to know I am too',” Brian Tiell, founder of the Next Step, Next One said.

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Tiell and Mark McIntosh, former journalists in the Denver metro, recently shared their stories about living organ donations and the work they're doing to raise awareness.

“All you can control is what you can control so I was going to try to get in the best shape I could possibly get in and then hopefully the dialysis would keep me alive until I could find a donor, and that’s what happened,” McIntosh said when recounting his journey to receiving a life-saving kidney.

Karen Wilder, a physicians assistant for HCAHealth ONE’s Presbyterian St. Lukes Transplant Center, explained the benefits of becoming a donor.

“There shouldn’t be any financial burden on donors and then they also get prioritized to the top of the transplant list after donations if they were to ever develop kidney disease,” Wilder said.

Watch full episodes of Real Talk with Micah Smith air on Sundays at 5:30pm on Denver7 and here.