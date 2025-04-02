Passenger sues American Airlines after plane catches fire at DIA

A passenger aboard the American Airlines flight that caught fire last month after diverting to and landing at Denver International Airport is suing the airline, according to a lawsuit filed in Denver District Court this week.

Jerry Adamson, a Texas man among the 172 passengers and six crew members who were forced to evacuate the burning American Airlines flight at DIA on March 13, is suing the airline for negligence and misconduct, court documents show.

“As a direct and proximate result of the negligent conduct of Defendants, Mr. Adamson has suffered, and will continue to suffer, injuries, damages and losses, including but not limited to past and future medical expenses, pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress,” Adamson’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the airline and its staff failed to use reasonable care in both the maintenance and operation of the Boeing 737-800.

It says the flight crew failed to properly follow emergency checklists and standard operating procedures, request timely emergency assistance, orderly evacuate the plane and move passengers away from the burning engine. The lawsuit also states that the plane should have been diverted back to Colorado Springs instead of rerouting to Denver.



