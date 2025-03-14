American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport gate

DENVER — An American Airlines plane caught fire at its gate at Denver International Airport Thursday evening.

Video from a viewer shows heavy smoke pouring out of the plane.

According to a spokesperson with DIA, the aircraft caught fire at C38. The plane's evacuation slides were deployed.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, according to the spokesperson.

DIA said the plane corresponded to American Airlines Flight #AAL1006. According to Flight Aware, the plane, which is a Boeing 737-800, departed from Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.