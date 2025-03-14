Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport gate

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
American Airlines plane catches fire at DIA 3-13-25
American Airlines plane catches fire at DIA 3-13-25
American Airlines plane catches fire at DIA 3-13-25
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — An American Airlines plane caught fire at its gate at Denver International Airport Thursday evening.

Video from a viewer shows heavy smoke pouring out of the plane.

According to a spokesperson with DIA, the aircraft caught fire at C38. The plane's evacuation slides were deployed.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, according to the spokesperson.

DIA said the plane corresponded to American Airlines Flight #AAL1006. According to Flight Aware, the plane, which is a Boeing 737-800, departed from Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.