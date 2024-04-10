Watch Now
Denver7 | Traffic

Actions

Rollover crash closes parts of S Parker Rd., E Hampden Ave. intersection in Aurora for hours Wednesday morning

One driver thrown from the car and taken to the hospital with serious injuries
Northbound Parker Road closed at Hampden Avenue, and Westbound Hampden Avenue closed at Parker Avenue Wednesday morning, as Aurora police said officers investigated a rollover crash.
Parker Road crash.jpeg
Posted at 6:15 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 09:26:11-04

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound S Parker Road at E Hampden Avenue and Westbound E Hampden Avenue closed at S Parker Avenue Wednesday morning, as Aurora police investigated a rollover crash.

Aurora police recommended morning commuters take an alternate route. Drivers heading northbound on S Parker Road are being diverted onto eastbound E Hampden Avenue. And westbound E Hampden Avenue drivers are being diverted onto southbound S Parker Road, according to Aurora PD.

A possible alternate could be Arapahoe Road from Parker Road to Interstate 25 to get around the wreck and closures, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

You can also go north on Chambers Road and take Chambers from Parker Road to W Iliff Avenue, and then over to Interstate 225, according to Luber.

The crash first happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aurora police said.

A woman driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser rolled the car near S Parker Road and E Hampden Avenue. She was the only person in the car, according to Aurora police. She was thrown from the car during the wreck and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

"Speed is being considered a likely contributing factor," Aurora police said.

Parts of Parker Rd., Hampden R. closes for hours Wednesday due to rollover crash

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-news-2020-4x3.png

News

11:16 AM, Oct 17, 2018