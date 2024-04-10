Rollover crash closes parts of S Parker Rd., E Hampden Ave. intersection in Aurora for hours Wednesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — Northbound S Parker Road at E Hampden Avenue and Westbound E Hampden Avenue closed at S Parker Avenue Wednesday morning, as Aurora police investigated a rollover crash.

#APDTrafficAlert: Officers are investigating a single-vehicle, rollover crash near South Parker Road and East Hampden Avenue.



The crash occurred about 2:15 a.m. A female driver, and sole occupant of the Chrysler PT Cruiser, was ejected during the crash. She has been taken to a… pic.twitter.com/y8NYsRKhUO — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 10, 2024

Aurora police recommended morning commuters take an alternate route. Drivers heading northbound on S Parker Road are being diverted onto eastbound E Hampden Avenue. And westbound E Hampden Avenue drivers are being diverted onto southbound S Parker Road, according to Aurora PD.

A possible alternate could be Arapahoe Road from Parker Road to Interstate 25 to get around the wreck and closures, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

You can also go north on Chambers Road and take Chambers from Parker Road to W Iliff Avenue, and then over to Interstate 225, according to Luber.

The crash first happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aurora police said.

Arapahoe Rd is open and looking fine from Parker to I-25. that is a good way around the closure of NB Parker Rd at Hampden. If you go north on Chambers you can take that from Parker Rd to Iliff then over to I-225.



NB Parker might not reopen until after 7am for this single car… pic.twitter.com/Oa8kFJxGgS — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) April 10, 2024

A woman driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser rolled the car near S Parker Road and E Hampden Avenue. She was the only person in the car, according to Aurora police. She was thrown from the car during the wreck and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

"Speed is being considered a likely contributing factor," Aurora police said.

Parts of Parker Rd., Hampden R. closes for hours Wednesday due to rollover crash