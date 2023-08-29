Watch Now
Part of USS Arizona arrives to Colorado, symbolically bringing Coloradans lost in Pearl Harbor home

The piece of steel will be put in storage and ultimately placed at the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora
AP
FILE - The battleship USS Arizona belches smoke as it topples over during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941. A few centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene of the Japanese bombing on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, to remember those who perished 81 years ago. (AP Photo/File)
United Airlines flight arrives with U.S.S. Arizona relic on board
Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 12:57:51-04

DENVER — A piece of history from the attacks on Pearl Harbor now has a new home in Aurora. On Tuesday morning, a United Airlines flight arrived to Denver International Airport from Hawaii with a steel piece of the USS Arizona on-board, symbolically bringing Coloradans lost in Pearl Harbor home.

The relic, dating back to WWII, has ties to Colorado since 32 service member from the state are entombed on it, and 41 Coloradans died in the Pearl Harbor attacks.

The United flight arrived to a water cannon salute and once parked at the gate, a service member draped a flag on the brown colored crate. Soon after, service members lifted the crate off of the pallet and it was gently placed into a black SUV.

United Airlines flight arrives with U.S.S. Arizona relic on board
United Airlines flight arrives to water cannon salute with U.S.S steel relic on board.

As the ceremony came to an end, the SUV drove away from the airport in a convoy escorted by police officers.

The eventual home of the steel relic will be at the Colorado Freedom Memorial Center in Aurora, but it will remain in storage until construction at the site is complete, according to the memorial leaders.

For those who may want to pay their respects, you will have a chance to look at the relic on Veteran's Day weekend. Be sure to stay connected to their website for updates.

