Parker athletic trainer found guilty of sexually assaulting 2 young athletes

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A 51-year-old man who was the owner of the Strength in Christ Athletes gym in Parker has been convicted of multiple counts of sexually assaulting young athletes.

A jury convicted Aaron Thomas Carrado on 12 charges, which included six counts of sexual assault on a child (by a person in a position of trust and as a pattern of abuse) and other related charges, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

At the time of crimes, Carrado owned and worked as a trainer at the Strength in Christ Athletes gym in Parker. Two athletes he coached testified during his trial about how he had sexually assaulted them at the gym and other locations several times between 2019 and 2022. The victims were 15 and 16 years old at the time.

"The defendant was entrusted to train Olympic-level high school athletes," explained Chief Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo. "Instead, he violated and betrayed them. These courageous survivors have shown that no title, no position, and no power can shield a predator from justice."

The investigation into this case began when Carrado's ex-wife contacted authorities after she found "disturbing notes and social media messages" that he had sent to the two teenagers, the district attorney's office said. Once the investigation was underway, Carrado fled to Montana. He was arrested there.

"After using his position as a personal trainer and his fake claims of Christianity to victimize these trusting victims — all while married with children — this gutless, faithless predator fled the state," District Attorney George Brauchler said. "But he could not outrun justice."

Carrado pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him. His trial began earlier this month.

"As long as there are courageous victims willing to stand up to those who prey upon them, we will continue to work relentlessly to send those sexually deviant predators to prison for as long as possible," Brauchler said.

Carrado's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13. He faces a sentence of eight years to life in prison.