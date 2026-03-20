Parker considers AI camera system in O'Brien Park to combat vandalism

PARKER, Colo. — The Town of Parker is considering an artificial intelligence camera system in O'Brien Park to combat vandalism.

Just off of Mainstreet, the park is a popular spot for families, especially on a sunny afternoon.

"I know my kids love coming here," said Daniel Auwerda, a father of three.

Meanwhile, town leaders say the park has also become popular for the wrong reasons. In a two-year stretch, Denver7 learned vandals caused $18,000 worth of damage in 28 different incidents, according to town officials.

Damage included a shopping cart perched 18 feet in the air, damaged restrooms and multiple acts of graffiti on the nearby light rail station.

There is currently a single camera in the middle of the parking lot, but the town said it has not been effective. They are hoping the AI system is a better solution.

The proposed AI camera system through Nureal.ai artificial intelligence would analyze park activity in real-time and could send abnormal activity directly to law enforcement.

"AI... most of what I see of it I hate," Auwerda said. "So if we can actually use it to be productive and protect our assets, yeah I think it's great."

Another parkgoer said they thought the system would be "a good investment."

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The town is looking to land a nearly $260,000 grant to pay for the project, which could expand to other places in the future.

In a town council meeting earlier this month, Parker’s deputy parks director said these cameras would not record video.

Still, there are questions about privacy and security regarding the new technology.

"Does a third party have any sort of access to it?" one town council member asked.

Nevertheless, some families are hopeful the system will provide extra protection at one of their favorite places.

"Whatever it takes to protect it and at a cost effective solution too, right?" Auwerda said.

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