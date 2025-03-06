Park rangers locate remains of Indiana man last seen hiking Mesa Verde National Park in January 2024

MESA VERDE NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The remains of an Indiana man who was last seen hiking in Mesa Verde National Park in January 2024 were found Friday during an off-trail grid search of the park.

According to the National Park Service, Thomas Irwin, 73, of Indianapolis, was last seen hiking the Petroglyph Point Trail on Jan. 15, 2024. His family contacted the NPS the next day after not hearing from him.

Rangers conducted an "extensive, initial 10-day" search but did not find Irwin. The search for Irwin continued over the past year, according to NPS.

On Friday, during an off-trail grid search, rangers located the remains of Irwin.

"We sincerely appreciate and recognize the dedication of the Mesa Verde Resource and Visitor Protection Team and other park staff who continued the search for Mr. Irwin,” said Mesa Verde Superintendent Kayci Cook in a statement. “We are glad this provides some closure for his family.”

In an alert, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Irwin has a cognitive impairment and may be easily confused.