Missing man, 73, last seen in Mesa Verde National Park on Jan. 15

missing Thomas Irwin.jpg
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
missing Thomas Irwin.jpg
Posted at 8:28 AM, Jan 22, 2024
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. — A missing 73-year-old man was last seen in Mesa Verde National Park and authorities are continuing to search for him.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Thomas Irwin has a cognitive impairment and may be easily confused. His vehicle has been located, CBI said.

Irwin requires medication that he may not have with him.

He was last seen in the national park on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a gray fleece jacket, blue jeans and tan hiking boots, CBI said.

Irwin is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Mesa Verde National Park at 970-565-8441.

