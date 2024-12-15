Paralympian Keith Gabels gives out adaptive gear to athletes at Hartford Ski Spectacular

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — In an event at the Hartford Ski Spectacular, world champion adaptive snowboarder Keith Gabel surprised 15 athletes with custom adaptive equipment.

Gabel, a three-time Paralympian, has been passionate about snowboarding since he was 15. It was at the age of 20 that he lost his leg in an industrial accident. Just three months after his amputation, he was back on the slopes. “I wanted to be able to get up to the mountain because that's my church,” Gabel said. “That's where I feel whole and get to be one with nature.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Three time Paralympian Keith Gabels handing out adaptive gear to athletes at The Hartford Ski Spectacular

The Hartford has donated thousands of pieces of equipment to the adaptive sports community in the past six years. Gabel used his partnership with the Hartford to give back to the community that has given him so much. He announced that each of the 15 athletes was surprised with new gear, congratulated them, and took photos with everyone. “It warms my soul,” he said. “There are no words for it.”

The financial burden of adaptive sports gear can be daunting, often costing up to 15 times more than standard equipment. “If we can alleviate that cost for these folks a little bit, then we’re making a massively positive impact on every one of their lives,” Gabel explained.

Among the recipients was skier Brian Armbruster, who faces challenges due to retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease that leaves him with limited vision. “I have to rely on the guide to tell me right or left,” Armbruster said. His ultimate goal is to make the 2026 Paralympic National Team. “Just having an opportunity to come out here and be with a whole atmosphere of great athletes… it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”