Owner of Sedalia horse bitten by dogs shares warning with other ranchers

SEDALIA, Colo. — A horse owner in Sedalia is warning other ranchers after two dogs on the loose attacked her horse.

"Farm and ranch life is different. Rudy (the horse) takes a chance living out here. Luckily the ranch family was here and scared them off," said Shelly, owner of Rudy, her 24-year-old horse.

Denver7 News

Animal Law Enforcement (ALE), a division of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, is investigating the case after the attack happened Friday.

The agency said horse attacks involving dogs are rare and they're more typically seen on smaller livestock like chickens.

The two dogs Shelly described as pit bulls, came running across the ranch's pasture on Friday, before biting Rudy on the lip and heel.

Shelly, Owner of Rudy

The vet bill for the horse's wounds, antibiotics and pain medicine added up to more than $800.

Shelly, Rudy's Owner

With all the livestock in the area, Shelly worries that the dogs will attack again.

"Heaven help them if they hurt a rancher’s cow. Horses are one thing but their cows are their livelihood. That’s how they make money," she said.

Colorado Horse Rescue shared some advice to protect your livestock while the investigation is underway.



Consider putting up motion sensor night lights that could startle a dog or ultrasonic dog repellents that put out a high-pitch noise

Keep horses in an enclosed barn

While Rudy's owner is thankful he's recovering, she's sharing this message to others in the area.

"Keep an eye on your horses, keep an eye on your ranch, keep an eye on your dogs," said Shelly.

Call Animal Law Enforcement to report a dangerous animal situation:

Centennial: 303-325-8070

Douglas County: 303-660-7529

Include details about the situation like the location, a description of the dogs, and the nature of the incident.