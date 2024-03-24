Nibbles the goat found in locked car a second time; Owner cited for animal cruelty

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The owner of a baby goat named Nibbles was issued a summons for animal cruelty after the goat was left a second time in a locked car, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday.

Deputies found Nibbles around 4 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 10200 block of East Peakview Avenue. The sheriff's office said the goat was locked in the car inside a crate with no food or water with a window barely cracked open.

This was the second time Nibbles was rescued by deputies. On March 7 at 6 a.m., deputies found the goat locked in the same vehicle under similar circumstances. The sheriff's office said Nibbles had been left in the vehicle overnight with no food or water.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

At the time of the first incident, deputies warned Nibbles' owner that he needed to provide food and water to the animal and seek veterinary care within four days or be cited.

However, after Saturday's incident, deputies impounded the animal and issued the owner a summons for misdemeanor animal cruelty, the sheriff's office said Sunday in a social media post.

Nibbles was taken to the Dumb Friends League, where he is getting a complete medical check to make sure the animal is healthy before he is adopted out, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The animal shelter does not normally accept goats, but given the circumstances, they took the animal in,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday on a social media post. “We are so happy to report Nibbles is safe now and being cared for and never has to spend another night in a locked car!"