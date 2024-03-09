Watch Now
Baby goat named Nibbles left inside locked car overnight in Arapahoe County

Posted at 11:26 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 01:28:27-05

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An owner was given two warnings after a baby goat named Nibbles was left inside a locked car overnight at an Arapahoe County apartment complex.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, deputies found Nibbles around 6 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 10200 block of East Peakview Avenue. The sheriff's office said the goat was locked in the car inside a crate overnight with no food or water.

Nibbles did not appear to be in distress and seemed to be doing OK, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies found the owner and gave him two warnings: he had to get Nibbles veterinary care within four days and provide the goat with food and water. The sheriff's office said if the owner doesn't comply with the warnings, he will be cited for neglect for failing to provide adequate care and basic needs for Nibbles.

