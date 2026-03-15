Overnight snow draws crowds to Echo Mountain as warm 80° temps loom

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After overnight snowfall and with temperatures expected to hit the 80s by midweek, people took the opportunity on Sunday to hit the slopes for possibly the last time this season.

Echo Mountain was buzzing with enthusiasm.

"It is fantastic," said Evergreen resident Thomas Heljula. "Anytime there's anything, we are out here.”

Lawrence Ramirez, visiting from Enid, Oklahoma, compared the climate to home.

"The weather here is a lot different from that in Oklahoma. The cold here is really dry," he noted while spending time with his family.

Sharing her impressions, Hargun Kaur, visiting from Texas, said, "It's pretty hot in Texas. We don't really get many opportunities to ski."

Ramirez admitted he was unsure if there would be enough snow to enjoy.

"We're like, what if they're closed for the weather? But they said they don't really ever close for the weather," he said.

Everyone took advantage of the snowy slopes.

Fernanda Rosales reflected on the challenging conditions, saying, "Today was hard, but I was fun."

Heljula hopes this won’t be his last trip up the mountain this season.

"I'm hoping that the gods will grace us with a good March and really give us a dumping," he said. "I was here a few years ago. I remember coming for spring break. We got 40 inches in one day. So it's possible, anything's possible."