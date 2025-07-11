Over Yonder, the Phish-inspired brewery near Red Rocks, to close later this month: ‘No longer sustainable’

GOLDEN, Colo. — Over Yonder Brewing, the brewery and taproom located about two miles down the road from Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre on the southern edge of Golden, has announced it will close later this month.

In a social media post Thursday, the brewery said its last day will be July 20.

“Despite our deep desire to remain open and continue creating unique and delectable craft beer for this incredible community, we’ve reached a point where continuing operations is no longer sustainable,” the post read. “We explored every possible path to stay open, but unfortunately, with the challenges including doing business in an area that’s been especially tough on small, independent operators, those efforts didn’t lead to a viable solution.”

Over Yonder, which opened in May of 2019, has drawn inspiration for its beer names – and the brewery name itself – from the popular jam band Phish, often live streaming the band's shows.

With its closure announcement, the brewery also announced it would be releasing its final new brew: an amber beer called “This Has All Been Wonderful, But Now We’re On Our Way,” a nod to the Phish song “Down with Disease.”

