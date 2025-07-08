A pair of longtime South Broadway taprooms – TRVE and Banded Oak – are closing their doors

DENVER — Two craft brewery staples within a quarter-mile of each other on South Broadway in Denver are set to close, continuing an exodus of businesses from the popular dining and retail destination and a string of Mile High City brewery closures.

TRVE Brewing and Banded Oak Brewing Company bookended the Independence Day weekend with their closure announcements, with TRVE sharing the news on social media July 3 and Banded Oak following suit Monday morning.

The two taprooms have operated on their two-block stretch of Broadway for the last decade, with TRVE being established in 2012 and Banded Oak in 2015.

TRVE, a popular metal bar hailed as a “Mecca” for fans of the music genre in a Reddit thread lamenting the brewery’s closure, said in its social media post that “a huge number of reasons” contributed to the decision.

Its last day will be Saturday. It will also shutter its Asheville location, which it opened just six months before Hurricane Helene hit the area with devastating floods that damaged the TRVE brewery there and heavily damaged others.

Banded Oak said it will close in September, promising to still be open for this month’s Underground Music Showcase and teasing a “big blowout Oktoberfest party” before it closes shop.

Other recent Denver brewery closures include the Great Divide taprooms that closed last month and Blue Moon’s RiNo location, among others.

Denver7 has followed the exodus of businesses from South Broadway since last year. We heard from business owners at the time that rising rents were driving them to the welcoming arms of other areas like Englewood. Read our reporting from last August here.