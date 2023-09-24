Over 20 shots fired from moving vehicle in Jefferson County neighborhood, no injuries reported

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Nearly two-dozen gunshots were fired from a moving vehicle along a stretch of road just outside the Governors Ranch neighborhood in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said two men were in custody in connection with the shootings and investigators said they were not aware of any injuries.

Over 20 shots were fired out of the driver’s side window of a black Honda Accord at around 12:13 a.m.

JeffCo investigators said the shots began at W. Progress Avenue and continued along S. Kipling Pkwy until W. Alamo Place when the suspect vehicle turned west and shots continued to be fired between Kipling and S. Kline St.

There was no other information available, but JeffCo Sheriff’s Office said it urged people in the area to check for any property damage. Anyone with information or surveillance camera footage is asked to contact investigators at 303-271-0211.