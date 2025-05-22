Only one lane open on SB I-25 before 104th Ave. Thursday morning due to crash involving semi, 4 cars

Only one lane of traffic is open on southbound Interstate 25 before 104th Ave. due to a major crash Thursday morning, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

A semitruck and four cars were involved in the crash around 6:40 a.m. Thursday, according to James Burlison with the Northglenn Police Department. There were no injuries.

Four lanes are blocked, leaving only the right lane open, Luber said.

There are delays from 136th Ave. and it's growing. Luber estimated it could take 45 minutes to get through the area until more lanes are open.

Side roads are a better option, Luber said just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

Burlison said the estimated time for reopening is about an hour.