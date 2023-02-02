One teen dies, other expected to recover after car crashes into 2 pedestrians in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car on E. Colfax Avenue on Wednesday evening.

The Aurora Police Department said it began receiving reports of a crash at E. Colfax Avenue and N. Moline Street around 8:30 p.m. The callers said two teenage pedestrians were involved.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the teens, both 15 years old. The girl had life-threatening injuries and the boy had serious injuries. They were both transported to the hospital.

The girl died later on Wednesday evening. The boy is expected to survive.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 2, 11am

E. Colfax Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Aurora police determined that the driver of a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Colfax and the two teens were crossing Colfax, from the north side to the south side of the street. They were in the crosswalk and crossing against traffic, while the Jeep driver had the right-of-way, police said.

This investigation is ongoing. The driver stayed at the scene.

Anybody who saw the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is the third traffic related fatality of 2023, police said.