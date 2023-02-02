Two teens hit by car in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two teens were rushed to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Aurora Wednesday night.

The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of East Colfax Avenue and North Moline Street, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Two teenagers — a boy and a girl — were crossing Colfax when they were hit by a car, Aurora PD told Denver7.

The girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the boy is "stable," according to Aurora police.

The driver stayed on the scene, Aurora police said.

It is unclear at this time if the teens were in the crosswalk or not.

This is a developing story.