One person suffers serious injuries in single-passenger plane crash Wednesday morning near Berthoud

One person suffered serious injuries in a single-passenger plane crash Wednesday morning, Berthoud Fire Protection District confirmed to Denver7.

Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Andrew Kuiken with Berthoud Fire said crews found a small ultralight aircraft on fire near the dividing line between Larimer and Boulder counties. An ultralight aircraft is a lightweight, simple aircraft designed for recreational flying, according to the Experimental Aircraft Association.

The plane hit some power lines when it went down, according to Berthoud Fire. Crews from the Rural Electrification Administration (REA) are working on fixing the damage to the lines.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office will lead the investigation into the plane crash.