One person shot, killed at Arapahoe County house party

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — One person was killed following a shooting at a house party in Arapahoe County late Saturday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 18900 block of East Crestridge Circle in Centennial just before midnight Saturday for a report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed one person was killed.

No suspect information is available at this time, the sheriff's office said. Deputies remain on scene as of Sunday morning, and the investigation is ongoing.

Denver7 is working to learn more about the shooting.


