One person killed in car crash on Southbound I-25, near I-225 off-ramp, Denver police say

Adult woman who was a passenger in the car died
One person was killed in car crash on Southbound Interstate 25, near the Interstate 225 off-ramp, according to a tweet from Denver police Thursday morning.
Posted at 6:38 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 08:52:00-04

DENVER — One person was killed in car crash on Southbound Interstate 25, near the Interstate 225 off-ramp, according to a tweet from Denver police Thursday morning.

An adult woman who was a passenger in the car died.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release her identity and official cause of death.

For nearly three hours, the fatal crash closed the ramps from Northbound and Southbound I-25 to Northbound I-225, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

He recommended Belleview or Hampden to Yosemite as alternate routes to still get you to Northbound I-225.

While access from Southbound I-25 to Northbound I-225 reopened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, traffic remained backed up on Northbound I-25 getting past I-225.

