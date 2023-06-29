One person killed in car crash on Southbound I-25, near I-225 off-ramp, Denver police say

DENVER — One person was killed in car crash on Southbound Interstate 25, near the Interstate 225 off-ramp, according to a tweet from Denver police Thursday morning.

#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a single vehicle traffic crash at SB I-25 to I-225 off ramp, that resulted in the fatality of an adult female passenger. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim, ID and cause of death. pic.twitter.com/QwkX5djUvj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 29, 2023

An adult woman who was a passenger in the car died.

You can see the skid marks where the driver lost control coming from SB 25 to NB 225 and the crashed on the NB to NB transition below. pic.twitter.com/D0aulvc6Qo — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 29, 2023

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release her identity and official cause of death.

For nearly three hours, the fatal crash closed the ramps from Northbound and Southbound I-25 to Northbound I-225, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

He recommended Belleview or Hampden to Yosemite as alternate routes to still get you to Northbound I-225.

This is the scene at the fatal wreck that has the ramps from NB and SB 25 closed to access NB 225. The car came off the SB ramp and crashed on the NB ramp.



Belleview or Hampden to Yosemite are good alternates. pic.twitter.com/wQYkQzNIKc — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 29, 2023

While access from Southbound I-25 to Northbound I-225 reopened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, traffic remained backed up on Northbound I-25 getting past I-225.