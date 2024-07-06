Watch Now
One person killed, four injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 287 near Longmont

Deadly crash on Highway 287 near Longmont
Posted at 10:42 PM, Jul 05, 2024

LONGMONT, Colo. — At least one person was killed in a 5-vehicle crash on Highway 287 just south of Longmont Friday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:34 p.m.

Five vehicles were involved. CSP said one person was killed in the crash while four others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Highway 287 was closed in both directions for several hours between Niwot Road and Oxford Road as crews cleared the scene. The roadway reopened just before 5 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

