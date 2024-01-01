One person dies in double shooting Monday near Sloan's Lake

DENVER — One person died in a double shooting Monday near Sloan's Lake, Denver police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 2500 block S. Zenobia St. Two victims located. Extent of injuries are known at this time. Investigation is ongoing, officers are working to develop suspect information. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/aFT4dHxCKy — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 1, 2024

Officers found two people shot just around 2 a.m. Monday between W 26th Ave. and W Byron Place at the intersection with Yates Street.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead, Denver police said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim and the cause of death once family has been told.

DPD is working to figure out who the suspect is. The investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this story when we have new information.

