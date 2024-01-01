Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

One person dies in double shooting Monday near Sloan's Lake

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
crimetape.png
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 14:45:59-05

DENVER — One person died in a double shooting Monday near Sloan's Lake, Denver police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Officers found two people shot just around 2 a.m. Monday between W 26th Ave. and W Byron Place at the intersection with Yates Street.

One of the victims was later pronounced dead, Denver police said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the name of the victim and the cause of death once family has been told.

DPD is working to figure out who the suspect is. The investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more and will update this story when we have new information.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 1, 7am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives